Bobbie Nell Roye, 91, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the NMMC-Pontotoc Nursing Home. She was born Feb. 12, 1929, in Pontotoc County to Dave Thomas and Leona Fisher Long. She was a retired homemaker. She was a member of McGregor's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, working in her yard and flower beds and spending time with her family. She always had a smile and was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, and Aunt who will be greatly missed. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home with the Rev. Don McCutchen officiating. Burial will be in Long Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Survivors are one son, Phillip Roye (Cathy), of Pontotoc; one daughter, Ramona Miller of Ecru; Daughter In-Law Becky Roye of Pontotoc, Son In-Law Ron Britt of Florence, AL; nine grandchildren, Selena Goolsby (Joe) of Pontotoc, Lori Lindsey (Danny) of Florence, AL, Jody Miller of Ecru, Karen Weatherly (Josh) of Hamilton, AL, Noble Roye of Pontotoc, Joey Britt of Florence, AL, Dave Roye (Michelle) of Algoma, Lori Harrelson (Chris) of Columbia, TN and Kim Wanasek of Spring Hill, TN; eleven great-grandchildren, Kaylen and Kiana Rainer of Pontotoc, Jayden Miller of Ecru, Thomas Reed Roye of Mantachie, MS, Jackson Roye of Pontotoc, Kyleigh Marie Roye of Algoma, Andrew Lindsey of Florence, AL, Evan and Luke Weatherly of Hamilton, AL, and Elijah and Arabella Harrelson of Columbia, TN; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Neal Roye; children, David Neal Roye and Dianne Roye Britt; three grandchildren, Shane Miller, Megan Roye and Connie Marie Roye. Pallbearers will be Jody Miller, Noble Roye, Dave Roye, Joey Britt, Danny Lindsey, Josh Weatherly and Joe Goolsby. Honorary Pallbearers are the Pontotoc Nursing Home Staff who took excellent care of "Ms. Bobbie" during her stay. She loved them all and they shared many laughs and hugs. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour before the 10 a.m. service time.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.