Larry Gideon Roye, 70, passed away May 2, 2021 in Oxford, MS. Larry served 4 years in the United States Marine Corps with the bomb tech squad on the USS Coral Sea during the Vietnam War. He was awarded The National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Navy Unit Citation, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal during his service. He served as a patrolman for Gallup New Mexico Police Department. He was a devout Baptist, lifelong gunsmith and shooter, and a novice photographer. Larry is survived by his sister, Christy Roye; niece, Leah Lockhart; great-nephews, James and Josef Angel; close friend, Cheryl Roye, and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gideon and Linda Hendrix Roye and his brother, Joseph Roye. Visitation will begin at 12PM on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc and continue to service time of 2PM. Bro. David Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Caleb Holt, Chris Glover, Bob Martin, Wesley Swan, Josh Williams, Byron Morgan. Honorary Pallbearers: Fellow Marines of the Marine Corps League and Friends at Maple Drive Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Legion or the Marine Corps League.
