Mrs. Mary Elizabeth (Tots) Mask Roye went to be with her Lord on July 17, 2020. Tots was a resident of Sunshine Nursing Home and was 92 years old. She devoted her life to her husband, her family and community and was an active member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Survivors include two brothers Jerry Mask (Ruth Ann) of Pontotoc and Paul Mask (Dorothy) of Memphis, TN. She also left numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Chester Lee Roye, her mother and father, Griffin and Lois Mask, three half- brothers, Arlis Mask, Arnold Mask and Arnice Leo Mask and three sisters, Mildred Mask Roye, Sue Mask Brummett, and LaQuita Mask Shelton, and a half-sister, Dorothy Mask. She was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Roye was a retired beautician. Graveside services will be at 5 PM Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Rev. Thomas Chandler officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Mitchell, Lynn Warren, Greg Shelton, Gary Shelton, Thomas Chandler and Jay Biffle. Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 122 Gideon Bend, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
