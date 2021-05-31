Brother Cliff Rico "Clint" Rucker, Sr. was born October 8, 1979. He departed his life to be with the Lord on May 24, 2021 at his home. Cliff joined Bethlehem Baptist Church at an early age. He was the son of Mary Joyce Garner Rucker and the late Enoch Lee Rucker of Blue Mountain, MS. He leaves to cherish his loving memories one son: Cliff Rico Rucker, Jr., Blue Mountain, MS; one sister: Stephanie Rucker, Ripley, MS; one brother: Darrell (Monica) Rucker, Tarboro, N.C.; his mother: Mary Joyce Rucker, Blue Mountain, MS; a special nephew: Maalek (Brittany) Rozier, Denton, TX; two special nieces: Deja Rucker, Milwaukee, WI, and Jayda Rucker, Ripley, MS. Grandmother: Lula Jean Rutherford; five aunts, six uncles, one special great aunt: Rosa Parker. One special uncle: Joe Garner, a special friend: Brenda Lewis, Milwaukee, WI and a host of cousins and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Foster & Son Funeral Home Ripley, MS, from 5:00-7:00pm. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Bethlehem MBC, Falkner, MS at 2:00 pm. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services. Internment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
