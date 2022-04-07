Betty Jane Dickerson Rhudy, 89, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at her home in Nettleton. She leaves behind a great example of faith, love, and joy to her three children, Merlene Partridge (Bruce) of Madison, Terry Rhudy (Lisa) of Picayune, and Christie Rhudy Lee (Tony) of Tupelo; grandchildren, Kevin Rhudy (Kristen) of Victoria, MN, and Karen Rhudy Herndon (Daniel) of Starkville; bonus grandchildren, Chip Partridge (Leslie) of Madison, Wesley Lee (Brianna) of Tupelo, Mason Lee (Jessica) of South Fulton, TN, and Jayce Lee of Tupelo; great grandchildren, Maddox Herndon, Grey Herndon, Lexi Herndon, Klara Rhudy, Kadence Rhudy, and Kamden Rhudy; bonus great grandchildren, Hailey Partridge, Ches Partridge, Oliver Lee, Weston Lee, Beckett Lee, and Brooks Lee. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Wayne Rhudy (Wanda), sisters-in-law, Lottie Stephens (Bill), Jane Rhudy, and Fredna Rhudy; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was born on May 13, 1932, to Floyd Dickerson and Annie Mae Coggin Dickerson. She was the last surviving member of her brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by the love of her life for 67 years, William Leon Rhudy; brothers, Wiley Dickerson (Mary Helen), John Owen Dickerson (Ruby), Junior Dickerson (Marie), and Tony Dickerson; sisters, Nellie Culver (Jack) and Charlotte Raper (W.C.). She was a member of the Nettleton Pentecostal Church. She loved spending time with her family and friends, shopping, and annual family trips to the Smoky Mountains. The family would like to give special thanks to Faye Gann, Marteil Bell, and Linda Berryhill who took excellent care of mom during her illness. We also thank Kindred Hospice for their care during her last days especially Abby Jones who went above and beyond. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Sammy Raper, Bro. Daniel Herndon, and Bro. Larry Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery near Nettleton. Pallbearers will be Art Underwood, Lane Galloway, Jon Conn, Brian Lindsey, Jeff King, and Danny Underwood. Honorary pallbearers will be Mikey Culver, Josh Culver, Dewayne Culver, Jason Culver, and Richard Raper. Visitation will be on Saturday from noon until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Alzheimer's Associations, Gideons International, or to a charity of choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.