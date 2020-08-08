Ben C. Ruff was born January 7, 1934 in Lee county in Mississippi to William and Roberta Springer Ruff. Ben departed this life on August 5, 2020 and entered into his eternal life. At an early age, he professed his faith and joined New Bethel M.B. Church. He later became a member of First New Bethel M.B. Church where he remained until the Lord called him home. Ben was a former employee of Pennsylvania Tire, as well as Mueller Brass where he remained until he retired. Ben Leaves to cherish his memories: His wife, Theresa Pennington Ruff; eight children. Paul (Heather) Ruff, Daniel Wayne (Wanda) Ruff, Glenda Johnson, Joyce Ruff, Mary Ruff, Pastor Gary (Cassandra) Ruff, Minister Ericka (Cletus) Hodges, and Annitra Pennington. Ben also took two other children under his wings: Pamela (Chris) Copeland and Paul (Lisa) Pennington; his three sisters: Eddie Mae Westbrook, Earlene White, and Jerlene Morgan; his 19 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; along with a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins. Ben was preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Roberta Springer Ruff, six brothers: James Perry Ruff, William Mose Ruff, Sammie Ruff, Cecil Ruff, Carl Ruff, and Glen Ruff; one sister, Earnestine Ruff Ivy. Visitation will be held at N.L. Jones funeral home on Saturday August 8, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Sunday August 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Heaven's Gates Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L.Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
