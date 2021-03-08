Balfour William "Bill" Ruff, Jr., 62, crossed over Saturday, March 06, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo from congestive heart failure. Bill was born Feb. 3, 1959 to the late Balfour and Frances Edge Ruff. Bill enjoyed living life to the fullest. He never met a stranger, had a way of making people laugh, and was always the life of a party. He also loved dogs and was an avid outdoorsman. He worked on his family's farm, Ruff Farms, for half of his life, later worked for Cooper Tire, and was an employee of the Tupelo Public Works Department for many years. He was preceded in death by his father, Balfour William Ruff and mother, Frances Edge Ruff. A public visitation will be held from 3 PM-4 PM Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Rob Gill officiating. A private family-only service will follow with burial at a later date. He is survived by his sons, Balfour William "Will" Ruff III (Michelle) of New Albany and Adam Reed Ruff (Kayla) of Mantachie; his two granddaughters, Ivy Marie and Jordan Raye Ruff; his sister, Amelia Ruff Morris of Tupelo; his nephews, Jimmy R. Morris, Dr. John D. Morris, and their families. the mother of his children, Connie Greenhill Peck (Roger) of Stanton, Tn. Honorary pallbearers will be nieces and nephews: Jimmy, Dr. John, Quin, and Richard Morris, and Ellie Marie and Anna Kathryn Morris. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143 Tupelo, MS 38803. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.