Irene Ruff, 95 passed away on March 8, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center surrounded by the love of her family. She was a member of Spring Hill M. B. Church where she once served as a choir member. She remained faithful and loyal until her health failed. Upon graduating from Itawamba Junior College Nursing Program she began working for Traceway Manner later retiring. Just to name a few more of her former employers, Perry K & K Dry Cleaner, Arvin International. She served her country by working in Prairie, MS making bombs for the Military. Enjoyed cooking for her family, singing , fishing and most of all being spoiled by her family. She was so grateful to God for allowing her to live to be the 5th generation in her family. Baseball was her favorite sports, she enjoyed traveling with her daughter to see professional teams play and got to see many professional athletes. In her past time she enjoy watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and taking her early morning or evening walks or sitting on her porch, she had a love for community and the people where she lived. Viewing will be Sunday, March 13, 2022 at the Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in the J.W. Porter's Chapel 3:00 with Family Hour 5:00 until 6:00. Life Celebration Service will be Monday, March 14, 2022 at Sprin Hill M.B. Church at 12:00 with the Rev. Gary Long, Sr. delivering the eulogy. Rev. Larry Shannon, Officiating. Interment will follow in the Lee Memorial Cemetery. Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is honored to be serving our friends the Ruff Family, online condolence can be made at www.grayson-porters.com She leaves behind her only daughter, Ruby Nell Trimble, three adult grandchildren, Jacqueline Rene' Trimble, James Kevin (Patricia) Trimble, Sandra Denise (Cedric) Bogan all of Tupelo, MS., four great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert Ruff and Rose Bud Flakes, two grandchildren, Sheyrl Lynn, Jason Allen Trimble, one great grandchild, Juleatha Yuhuntis Haynes. Pallbearers will be Jason Trimble, David Cummings, Cedric Bogan, James Trimble, Bobby Miller.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.