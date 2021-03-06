Balfour William "Bill" Ruff, Jr., 62, passed away Saturday, March 06, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 4 PM at Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 3 PM until service time at the chapel.

