Robert Wayne Ruff, 64, departed this life for his heavenly home on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Robert had battled cancer for 2 years. Born in Lee County on April 14, 1955 to the late Archie and Ophra Nesbitt Ruff, Robert lived most all his life in Itawamba County. He attended public schools there, graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School, where he was a standout football player, and played tuba in the school band. Robert later attended Itawamba Community College where he played football. He worked for over 30 years in sales/engineering at Leggett and Platt in Tupelo before retiring. Robert loved his family, his state and country, golfing, and grilling out for everyone. He professed his faith at an early age and was a lifelong member of Friendship CME Church in Itawamba Co. A service celebrating his life will be held at Noon Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Patrick Head, his pastor, officiating. Private burial will follow in the Friendship CME Church Cemetery in Itawamba County. Visitation will be from 11 AM-service time Wednesday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving the family. Survivors include his daughter, Brittany M. Ruff, and her two children, Austin McShan and Braelyn Shumpert, all of Okolona; his two other grandchildren born to son Billy, Rashad Ruff and Jaden Ruff; five sisters, Elnois Tucker (Dr. James L.) of Plantersville, MS, Jercine Smith (James) of Plantersville, MS, Carolyn Green (Minister Andrew) of Fulton, MS, Frances Hooper (Sammie) of Fulton, MS, and Evelyn Shumpert (Rev. Letoris); three brothers, Hal Ruff (Simi) of Fulton, MS, Charlie Ruff (Jewel) of Fulton, MS, and Otis Ruff (Carla) of Woodstock, MD; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Ophra Ruff; his son, Billy Ruff, who died Sept. 18, 2010; two sisters, Delois Ruff Young and Jewel Dean Ruff; and five brothers, Elzie Ruff, Ezra Rogers, Larry Ruff, Shelby Ruff, Joe W. Ruff, and Rev. Doyle Ruff. Honorary pallbearers will be his very special friends, Jackie Elliott, Dean Stacey, and Reggie Horton. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed via www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at Noon Wednesday and for 90 days thereafter.
