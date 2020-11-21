Sinforettia Ruff, 60, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 4:00pm at Friendship CME Church, Dorsey . Visitation will be on Tuesday November 24, 2020 from4pm - 6pm at Frienship CME Church. Community Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemtery, Houston MS.

