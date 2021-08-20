Barbara Gail Anderson Runnels, 66, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 at River Place Nursing Home. She was born in Aberdeen on October 9, 1954 to the lateTroy and Robbie Stacey Anderson. Barbara attended Aberdeen School and retired from United Furniture Industries where she made many good friends that she loved as family. Not many years ago, she gave her life to the Lord and Became a member of Becker Baptist Church where she dearly loved her church family. Barbara had a huge heart for animals, taking care of any that would wander to her house. She was especially affectionate towards her beloved fur babies Bubba, Lewis, Ms Kitty, Molly and Big Boy. She also enjoyed watching television. She is survived by her granddaughter, Lindsey Cox, Smithville; brother, Randy Anderson (Mary), Aberdeen; son-in-law, Lynn Cox, Smithville; step sisters, Reda Bird (Mike), Aberdeen and Brenda Baty (Richard), Hamilton; niece, Renee George; nephew, Scott Anderson (Karen), Blue Springs; special family, Vicki Watson, Tupelo, Dianne Munn of Athens Community, Jason Munn (Heather) of Hatley, and Shanna Buse (Matthew) of Mantachie; and a host of other nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thanks is given to the staff of Riverplace Nursing Center for all their acts of kindness and to her roommate Jennifer Walters. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Stacie Runnels Cox; grandson, Aubrey Cox step mother, Lois Anderson; step brother, Larry Munn. Funeral Services will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Becker Baptist Church with Bro. Jason Green officiating. Burial will follow in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery in Aberdeen. Pallbearers will be Adam Watson, Westley Fikes, Jason Munn, Matthew Buse, Justin Bird, Anthony Bird, Jacob Munn and Bobby White. Visitation will be on Sunday at the church from 1 PM until 2:45 PM. Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.