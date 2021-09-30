H. Martin Ruoss III, 77, passed away on September 29, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center - Gilmore, Amory, MS. Born on September 26, 1944, in Duluth, Minnesota, he was the only son of the late John Ruoss and Constantina Burba Ruoss. Martin graduated from ICC where he received an Associate's Degree in Nursing. He was an LPN, enjoyed taking care of the public, and his work was his passion. He served others for over 33 years at Gilmore Memorial Hospital, North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo and Baptist East Hospital, Memphis. He was blessed by God with three children and 9 grandchildren. Martin believed in God and watched Christian programs on the television. He also enjoyed listening to Gospel music. His family said at times he could be a little stubborn yet loving. He liked to participate in shooting sports and spend time outdoors in nature. A simple man who worked hard to care for others, he gave great care to the public. He will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved him. He is survived by his daughter, Christina Scruggs (Jerry), Amory; sons, Hans Ruoss (Stephanie), Madison, AL, and Kermit Ruoss (Candy), Lake Villa , IL; grandchildren, Jonathan Ruoss, Nicholas Ruoss, Rachel Ruoss, Jacob Ruoss, Hannah Allen, Lilli Ruoss, Houston Woodman, Hayden Woodman, and Colton Woodman and close friend Tommy "Woody" Woodman. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Ruoss and Constantina Burba Ruoss. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 3:00 pm, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS with Bro. Jimmy McFatter officiating. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at the funeral home in Amory from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that you make donations to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.