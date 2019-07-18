WEST POINT, MS -- Kemetha L. Rupert-Maujeir, 40, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at her home residence in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Union Star M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Trio Primitive Cemetery formerly known as Gibbs Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.