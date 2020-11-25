Mildred Mae Rupert Spraggins, 102, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at her daughter's residence in West Point, MS. Services will be on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Mt. Zion M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM at Mt. Zion M.B. Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion M.B. Church Cemetery.

