Mary Corean Rush Rea, 92, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at New Albany Health and Rehab. She was born June 25, 1928 in the Randolph community of Pontotoc County, MS. to Luther Wademan Rush and Margrett Jane (Maggie) McCord Rush. She attended Randolph High School and Hebron Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to gospel singings and preaching events. She also enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables, flowers, feeding the birds, quilting, crocheting, fishing, yard sales, flea markets, and collecting old clothes, antiques, and whatnots. She worked at the Glove Factory in Houlka and was a waitress and manager at several locations in Pontotoc and Lee Counties. She was a homemaker, and also a caregiver to both children and the elderly. She is survived by her son, Rickey Rea; daughter-in-law, Sandra Lantrip Rea; grandsons, Brendan Rea and Christopher Rea; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, John L. Rea; son, Johnny Lee Rea; grandson, Justin Lee Rea; her parents; and her siblings, Ralph, Alvis, Joe, Verdie, Earl, and Earlene. Services will be Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in Oak Forest Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Saturday, March 13th, 12PM until service time.
