TISHOMINGO, MS -- Geraldine Holt Rushing, 83, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, at NO LOCATION OF DEATH in Baton Rouge, LA. Services will be on Saturday, October 17, 11 a.m. at Tishomingo City Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 17, 10:30 - 11 a.m. at Tishomingo City Cemetery. Burial will follow at Tishomingo City Cemetery.

