Janice Raburn Cooper Rushing, 79, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. She was born September 13, 1942, a daughter of Lonnie and Bertie Nichols Raburn, and lived the majority of her life in the Centerville community in the house in which she was raised. She was a teacher's assistant for kindergarten and first grade at Mantachie school until retirement. She and her husband, Roy Cooper, worked diligently with the Mantachie FFA until his death, and she continued with help and advice for many years. She later married her high school sweetheart, Charles (Buddy) Rushing, who was pastor of Center Star Independent Methodist Church. She filled the role of a pastor's wife with dignity. She enjoyed her lunches with her Delmar's group, playing Bunco, gardening, thrift store shopping with her dear friend, Carolyn Mauldin, and being with family and friends. She was an avid fan of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. She really enjoyed being a "MeeMee" and spending time with her granddaughters. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, December 27, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. David "E.T." Turner and Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Cooper, her son, Wilton Cooper (Sheryl); her granddaughters, Mazzie, Autumn, Caroline, and Kadence Cooper; and her sister, Nan Rusoe, all of Mantachie; her nieces, Ramona Smith, Kay Willis, and Kristy Boren; her nephews, Jesse Thompson (Kaily), Rodney Rusoe (Sandra), and Barry Rusoe; and an "adopted" sister/friend, Jackie Evans. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by one sister, Vicki Raburn. Pallbearers will be David Brown, Randy Lindsey, Ronald Wesson, Bradley Smith, Rodney Rusoe, and Barry Rusoe. Visitation will be from noon until service time Monday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.