Jeanette Elizabeth Rushing, better known as "Granny," passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was a force of nature, headstrong and stubborn, and did everything in life with passion. She loved her children and husband fiercely, and her grandchildren almost fiercer. Up until her health would no longer allow it, she worked at her daughter's small private school, Exypnos Christian Academy, and constantly tried to keep everyone in order, a task she often claimed was impossible. She was Granny to many students, who all loved her dearly, no matter how many times she told them to stop talking and turn around in their desks. She would never be found without her hair done, nails painted, and makeup on, usually with a diet Coke in hand. Though she could appear fierce, and her personality could be intimidating, she was far softer than she wanted people to believe. Her tenacity and independence inspires her grandchildren, who love her endlessly, and her children. She would be elated to know she never had to spend a holiday season without her family, as those were her favorite days of the year, when all her family was together. She enjoyed watching church services on her TV on Sunday morning, and she always reinforced to her grandkids that "you can have church from just your living room, God hears you just as well here." Though it seems unfair, and our hearts are all broken, we know she is dancing to Elvis with Jesus now, and take comfort in the fact that she is hurting no longer. Granny is now watching over her children and grandchildren, who she was unconditionally proud of. Services will be 11 AM Friday, November 20, 2020, at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Nick Smith officiating. Private family burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, T.D. Rushing; two daughters, Janet Rushing Smart (Brad), Tammy Rushing McAvoy; two sons, Darrell Cordle (Fred Niemann) and Tim Rushing; two sisters, Thelma Stephens and Willadean Cordell; three brothers, Charles Weaver, Jimmy Weaver (Debbie) and Junior Weaver; four grandchildren, Sam Smart, Cara Elizabeth Smart, Reagan Smart and Laylaih Smart and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Bessie Weaver; three sisters and four brothers. Pallbearers will be Reagan Smart, Sam Smart, Eli Simmons, Garrett Horton, Jon Garrison, Jackson McFarling and Andrew Wright. Honorary Pallbearers will be the students at Exypnos Christian Academy. Visitation will be 5 - 8 Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Exypnos Christian Adademy. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
