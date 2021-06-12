T.D. Rushing, better known as "Papaw," by those who loved him most, went to be with his wife, Granny, and our Lord and Savior in the early morning hours of Friday, June 11, 2021. He was the gentle rain to his wife's thunder and lightning and loved her ardently. Loving was second nature to him, though, easy as breathing and just as consistent. His heart could always find room for another. The phrase "never met a stranger," was written about him. And his genuine desire to connect with others left a trail of people who speak about him with familiarity and fondness, no matter the depth of the interaction. Up until he was practically dragged out, T.D. worked as the dairy manager at Walmart for 30 years, was rarely seen without his heavy flannels and thick gloves, even in the dead of summer and his navy Walmart cap was always in reach. When not working, he could be found on his front porch, chewing tobacco, drinking coffee, and reading a book a day with a kitten, or four, in his lap, and has passed on his voracious appetite for books to his daughter, Janet, and her children. Christmas season his favorite, and his wink and grin, promising his grandchildren that he wrote their names in his chocolate pie before it baked, will be missed this year and every year after. He would always say, "We are going to have another great Christmas next year." His family was the most intense joy of his life, and he was happiest whenever he had one of us to make chocolate gravy and biscuits for. His gentleness was not to be mistaken for weakness; however, as he was a strong presence in the lives of those around him, and anyone who could match his wife could never be considered feeble. His pure unbridled joy is a rare gift in this life, and he always kept us bubbling with laughter. He looked forward to his dates each week even if it was only for doctor appointments. Our hearts, though shattered, rejoiced that he and Granny are reunited at last, free of pain, and full of life. They now both look down with great pride and admiration upon their children and grandchildren, who loved them endlessly and hope that there are Huddle Houses in Heaven. Visitation will be Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Monday, June 14, 2021 at 11:00am at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Nick Smith officiating and Janet Smart speaking loving memories. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Loved ones left behind are: daughters, Janet Rushing Smart (Brad), Tammy Rushing McAvoy; sons, Darrell Cordle (Fred) and Timothy Rushing (Amy); his beloved grandchildren, Sam Smart, Cara Elizabeth Smart, Reagan Smart, Laylaih Smart, Sara Alexander (J.T.), and Katie Walker; sister, Gail Hammonds (Don); and brother, Terry Rushing. Going on before him: his wife, Jan "Granny"; parents, Dovie Briley Rushing and Charles Daniel Rushing (Thelma); and sister, Bonnie Montague. Serving with great honor are his pallbearers Ronnie Hester, Larry Clements, Howard Brannon, Jeff Harville, Brian Osborn, Adam Miller, and John Roach. Honorary pallbearers will be The Students of Exypnos Christian Academy which he adored and the staff of Rosewood whom he loved. Donations in his memory may be made to Exypnos Christian Academy.
