Clinton D. "Clint" Rusoe, 88, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born in Amory, June 19, 1931 to Posey A. and Essie Mae McAnally Rusoe. He served his country in the United States Army as a young man and later retired from Custom Foam as a foreman. After retirement, he enjoyed camping with his wife in Fulton, fishing and woodworking. He was affectionately referred to as "Pop" by his grandchildren who brought him great joy. He loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Endville Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Annette Rusoe of Tupelo. He is also survived by four children, Sandra Cobb of Mooreville, Eugene Horton of Tupelo, Tommy Horton of Tupelo and Sheila Cooper of Tupelo; six grandchildren, Lisa Dye (Rube) of Mooreville, Brian Horton (Ashley) of Blue Springs, Zack Underwood of Tupelo, Cody Cooper of Tupelo, Clay Rusoe (Elena) of San Diego, California and Chris Fears (Larissa) of Hernando; eight great-grandchildren, Tucker and Mackenzie Dye, Abbie and Ellie McLellen, Abby Grace Massey, Jay Horton and Coey and Harper Fears; and sister, Dot Tackett of Sherman. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Randy Rusoe; two sisters; and a brother. Private graveside services will be in Endville Cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
