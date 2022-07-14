Nan Paulette Rusoe, 76, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her son's home. She was born December 29, 1945, in Tupelo to Lonnie and Bertie Nichols Raburn. She was factory worker for many years and later worked for General Packaging. Nan was the owner and operator of Magnolia Screen Printing. She enjoyed woodworking and working in her yard, and she loved playing softball. She loved being around her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. David "E.T." Turner officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Survivors include her very special friend, Donny Jones; two sons, Barry Rusoe and Rodney "Rudy" Rusoe (Sandra), and one daughter, Ramona Smith (Bradley), all of Mantachie; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by the father of her children, Richard Rusoe; her parents; two sisters, Janice Cooper Rushing and Vicki Raburn; and an infant brother, Freddie Lamar Raburn. Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with Nan's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
