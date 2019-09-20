AMOROY -- Anna Russell, 27, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Leland. Visitation will be on Sunday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at Boone Funeral Home, Leland. Burial will follow at Stoneville Cemetery.

