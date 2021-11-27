Brenda Jackson Russell Brenda Jackson Russell of Tupelo, MS left this earth for her eternal home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 26, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on February 26, 1946 to Earline and Condo Jackson of Nettleton, MS where she lived until she married the love of her life, Charles Phillip Russell on August 1, 1964. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Tupelo, MS. Brenda retired from North Mississippi Orthodontics in Tupelo. After retirement, she enjoyed working in the bridal department at the Gizmo, and was co-owner of Rabbit & Jane's Clothing in Amory for ten years before becoming a full-time grandmother. She was a loving grandmother known affectionately as "Gram" who spent all of her time caring for her first two grandchildren Jackson and Ansley until they both started school full-time. She loved more than anything spending time with them and cooking their favorite foods. She was a wonderful cook and made sure that no one was hungry when they left her table. By the time her youngest granddaughter Abby Ella was born, Alzheimer's had started taking her memory and she was not able to spend as much time with her watching her grow up. She loved her family fiercely and taking care of them was always her number one priority. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charles Phillip Russell; daughter Jala Russell Caldwell and her husband Rudy Caldwell, Jr. of Tupelo, MS; son Reginal Phillip Russell of Tupelo, MS; sister Bobbie Jackson Garrett; special sister-in-law and care-giver Jane Swanson of Tupelo, MS and long-time care giver Lynette Harmon. Her three grandchildren were the light of her life, Jackson Monroe Caldwell, Ansley Pryor Caldwell and Abby Ella Russell. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents Earline Hall Jackson and Earnest Condo Jackson; her brothers David Jackson, Russell Jackson and Morrice Jackson; and her sister Bertha Todd. Honorary Paul Bearers will be her nephews Terry Nichols, Kevin Walton, Jamie Russell, Chuck King, Terry Todd and long-time family friend JC Robbins, Jr. Visitation will be Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 2:00 until 5:00 at New Hope Baptist Church. Brother Bob O'Neal will be presiding over the service at the church honoring Brenda's life at 2:00 on Monday, November 29, 2021 with visitation from 1:00 until the service begins. Burial will be in the New Hope Baptist Church cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to New Hope Baptist church, 542 CR-1009, Tupelo, MS 38804. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
