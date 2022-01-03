Caroline Lillian Russell (Carol), age 80, died after a brief illness on December 30th, 2021, at the Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, MS. Carol is survived by two daughters and one son, Karoliene L. Oswalt, of Blue Springs, MS., Gale L. Nicolai, of Navarre, Fl., and Christian A. Goepfert, of San Antonio, Tx.; six grandchildren; Matthew Ellis (Ashley), Erie, MI; Joshua Ellis, Oak Park, MI; Jesse Ellis, Mount Holly, NC; Steven Nicolai, Navarre, FL; Shawn Oswalt (Tabby), Nettleton, MS; Morgan Oswalt, Blue Springs, MS; and Zacary Oswalt, Starkville, MS.; six great- grandchildren, Sara Oswalt and John Oswalt, Nettleton, MS.; Lillian, Lyndon, Lyeon and Liam Ellis, Erie, MI; one brother Michael Stearns(Vicki) of Shelton, WA. She is preceded in death by her mother Ethel D. Stearns, of New York City, N.Y.; her father Walter E. Stearns of Wichita Falls, Tx; her first husband Carl F. Goepfert the 2nd Jr., of Pensacola, FL., and her second husband Thomas P. Russell, Jr., of Blue Springs, MS. Carol was born on June 11th, 1941 in Manhattan, New York. She graduated from the Academy of the Sacred Heart of Mary in New York City at age 17. Carol was a woman of strength and many talents. She was an accomplished accordion player. During her life she worked as a legal clerk, payroll clerk, certified nurse's assistant, waitress, school bus driver, GIS digitizer and loan document processer. A woman who never gave up, Carol earned her AAS degree from Itawamba Community College at age 68. Over the years of her life, she made costumes for her daughters' ballet recitals, wedding dresses for family and friends, and served as a girl scout leader, and intramural softball coach. She loved reading, puzzles, crocheting, knitting, embroidery, shuffleboard, putt-putt golf and playing cards for hours with her beloved friends at the Traceway Manor. Her greatest joy during the last years of her life was serving as Lector for the Masses at Traceway and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation is scheduled to start at 11:30 AM tomorrow Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Tupelo with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1 pm. The Rev. Timothy Murphy and Rev. Henry Shelton will preside. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Caroline's life. The family would like to thank the residents of Traceway Manor, United Methodist Senior Services in Tupelo for the abundant love and friendships that enriched the last 5 years of Carol's life. We send our sincerest thanks to the staff of the Sanctuary Hospice House for the tender loving care shown to Carol and the family during her last days with us. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Traceway Retirement Community Sunday Fund, 2800 West Main St., Tupelo, MS. 38801
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.