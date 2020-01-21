PONTOTOC -- Chester Russell, 58, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on 2:00pm Friday, January 24, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 5-8pm Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

