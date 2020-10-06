Danny Randle Russell, 71, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Danny was born August 26, 1949, in the Hurricane Community of Pontotoc County, the son of Orman and Audrey McCain Russell. He was a member of Cornersville Baptist Church and had been employed in the furniture manufacturing industry. Survivors include, one daughter, Tracy Clark (Heath) of Myrtle; brother, James Marlin "Cat" Russell; one sister, Betty Russell Garrett, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; grandson, Trent Clark (Brittany); great grandson, Tristan Clark; the mother of Tracy Clark, Sandra Kay Russell; and several special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Winston "Slim" Russell and Kenneth "Red" Russell; and one sister, Bernice Russell Golden. Funeral services will be Friday, October 9, 2020, at 11:00 A. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home, burial to follow in Glenfield Memorial Park, with Brother Will Carpenter officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time, Friday. Condolences may be left at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
