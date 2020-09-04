Delton Ray Russell, 74, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was a Vietnam veteran, a musician, and a carpenter. He is survived by his brother, Tim Russell(Cheryl); brother, Cecil Russell(Donna); sister, Rita Nabors(Fred); brother, Steve Russell(Sherry); sister, Cathy Russell; and brother, Gregg Russell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Verna Lee Russell; and a sister, Joy Russell Todd. A private family service will be held at Warren Cemetery with Rev. Cecil Russell officiating. His brothers and nephews will serve as pallbearers. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

