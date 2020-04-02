James Dennis Russell, 71, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born August 4, 1948 to Hubert and Jessie Frederick Russell. When he was 18, he answered his country's call to arms and enlisted in United States Army. During his Military career, he served two tours in Vietnam was awarded a Purple Heart. He later worked as a truck driver. He had a great attention to detail and enjoyed being an auto mechanic, wood working and coin collecting which is a hobby that began while he was enlisted in the Army. Survivors include his daughter, Jessica Townsend and her husband, Richard of Saltillo; four grandchildren, Carson, Maisy, Delaney and Dylan Townsend all of Saltillo; step-son, Jimmy Henderson and his wife Rebekah of Alabama and their children; three sisters, Brenda Kipper and her husband, Bill of Aura, Illinois and Betty Houston and Shirley Sanders both of Saltillo; brother, Kenneth Russell of Mantachie; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Russell; parents; step-mother, Flo Dell Russell; sister, Carolyn Webb and brother, Anthony Russell. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Friday, April 3, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
