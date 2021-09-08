Dorothy Ann Russell, 79, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at her home in Thaxton. She was born February 14, 1942 in New Albany, MS. She is survived by her mother, Lezell Cassidy of Pontotoc, MS; brother, Frank Sanford of Birmingham, AL; 2 sisters, Betty Veness and Peggy Hume both of Elkhart, IN; and her 4 daughters, Lynette Huckaby, Tina Crouch, and Cheral Swann all of Pontotoc, MS and Theresa Price of WV; her son, Niles Conklin, Jr., of NC; 20 grandchildren; and 31 great grandchildren. Service will be Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 12PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Bellevue Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, September 10th 5-8PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home and Saturday, September 11th 11AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.