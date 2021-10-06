Eberl Russell, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Dogwood Assisted Living in New Albany. He was born June 17, 1928 to James H. and Lena V. Willard Russell. Eberl was retired from Procter & Gamble in Memphis, TN. He was a member of St. Stephens Methodist Church and Old Union Nazarene Church. Eberl was a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and bowling. Services will be at 11:00 AM Friday, October 8, 2021 at Old Union Nazarene Church, with Rev. Howard Green officiating; burial will follow in the Old Union Nazarene Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his son, Kenneth B. Russell (Sandy); a daughter-in-law, Debbie Russell; a sister, Quinn Quillan; four grandchildren, Kerri Fava (Chris), Keeley Asmus (Rob), Valerie Norman (John) and Craig Russell; and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carolyn Virginia Ware Russell; his son, Steven Eugene Russell; and three brothers, Clay Russell, Clovis Russell and Junior Ray Russell. Pallbearers will be Zachary Poole, Joshua Asmus, Michael Fava, Chris Fava, Rob Asmus and Billy Russell. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 PM Thursday at the funeral home and from 10 to 11 AM Friday at the church. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to St. Stephens United Methodist Church, 3981 Macon Road, Memphis, TN 38122. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.