Freddie "Fred" Rudolph Russell, 98, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at State Veterans Home in Oxford. He was born in Pontotoc County, August 1, 1921 to Luther Edgar and Tiny Dovie Hester Russell. Born in a time much different than now, Fred was brought up with a work ethic matched by few. His working life began as a young man helping on a farm. He came of age when our country began calling upon its men for service during World War II. Fred proudly answered this call in 1942 and enlisted in the United States Army. During his Military career, he was captured and served as a Prisoner of War and because of this, was awarded a Purple Heart. After being honorably discharged from the Military, he enjoyed a rewarding career as a salesman with Hardins Bread. Following his retirement, he drove a cab for Brook Brothers Cabs. Fred was a member of the VFW in Tupelo. He enjoyed playing Dominoes and cards, watching sports on television, and most of all, spending time with his beloved family. Survivors include his three children, Freddie Russell and his wife, Linda of Tupelo, Phillip Russell of Tupelo and P.K. Kelley and her husband, Jeff of Dresden, Tennessee; 12 grandchildren who affectionately referred to him as "Pa", Freddie D'Ray Russell and his wife, Pam, Wendy Burns and her fiance, Brandon Shirley, Blake Russell and his wife, Nicole, Christy Blanchard, Josh Russell and his wife, Kayla, Jake Russell and his wife, Miranda, Brett Lustenberger and her husband, Dave, Lane Poland and her husband, Jonathan, Phil Russell, Haley Russell, Katie West and her husband, Justin, and Lacie Watson and her husband, Stanton; 25 great-grandchildren; five great-great- grandchildren; and sister, Elizabeth Timms of Saltillo. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Edith Russell; son, Chris Russell; daughter-in-law, Linda Russell; one sister; and six brothers. A graveside service honoring his life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Crossroads Cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be grandchildren and their spouses. The family would like to extend many heartfelt thanks to the employees of the State Veterans Home in Oxford for the exceptional care and comfort offered to Mr. Russell and his family over the years. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
