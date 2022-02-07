J.T. Russell, a great ole soul, realized the promises of his lifelong faith in God and met his Creator on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 from NMMC. He was 89. JT was born on January 26, 1933 in Mooreville to the late Wilburn and Lovie Rogers Russell. He lived most of his adult life in the Evergreen Community of Itawamba County. JT married the love of his life, Audrey Faye Dobbins on Dec. 20, 1952, a commitment of 55 years until her death on Jan. 6, 2008. A man who felt strongly about providing for his family, JT enjoyed his work. He spent over 20 years with Penn Tire, worked a while on the Tenn-Tombigbee Waterway project and spent over 30 years in maintenance retiring from Tennessee Valley Housing Authority. Beloved by his family and all who knew him, JT never met a stranger and was never without a kind work or good story. Kind and humble, he loved to garden and share his harvest with friends and family. A longtime faithful member of Richmond Pentecostal Church, JT loved the Lord and enjoyed sharing the gospel with everyone. A service celebrating his life and faith will be held at 2 PM Tuesday (Feb. 8, 2022) at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors with his pastor, Bro. Rickey Pierce officiating. Visitation will be from Noon-Service time today only. Private burial will follow in New Chapel Cemetery in Itawamba Co. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming at 2 PM Tuesday. JT will be missed dearly by his family, his daughter, Tammy Griffin (Roger) of Pontotoc; his grandchildren, Brandi Russell of Shannon, Jeremy Holland (Jessica) of Pontotoc and Emily Mynatt (Will) of Slayden; his great grandchildren, Damien, Kevin, Brandon and Aubre; a sister, Eva Franks (Tommy) of Mantachie and two brothers, Bobby Russell of Saltillo and MC Russell (Brenda) of the Unity Community. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Tim Russell; brother, James Russell and a sister, Geneva Brooks. Pallbearers will be Blake Russell, Marc Russell, Cary Russell, Joe Griffin, Randy Freeman and Rene' Castaneda. Honorary pallbearers will be his great grandsons, Damien, Kevin and Brandon. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
