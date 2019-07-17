WEST POINT, MS -- Jonathan Demond Russell, 43, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point, MS. Services will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Third Mt. Olive M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Lower Prairie Creek Cemetery, Woodland, MS.

