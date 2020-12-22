Johnny B Russell Jr, 69, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday December 27, 2020 1:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home 722 Coulter Drive New Albany. Visitation will be on Saturday December 26, 2020 3:00-6:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel New Albany. Burial will follow at New Beginning Memorial Cemetery 1347 Hwy 178 W Myrtle , Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of Services.

