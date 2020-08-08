Hershel Ladell Russell, a good ole soul who lived a simple life, departed his earthly pilgrimage for his home in Glory on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from Sanctuary Hospice House. He just celebrated his 73rd birthday a week ago. Ladell was born in Pontotoc County on July 31, 1947 to the late Hershel Norris and Anna Lois Morphis Russell. He attended Algoma schools and worked many years as a long haul, over-the-road trucker for Gibson Container. He married Janie Lee Cooper on Sept. 4, 1970 and they lived in the Pleasant Grove Community of Lee County for over 30 years before moving to Pontotoc. His last 20 years of employment was with the 5th District Road Crew in Lee County, a job he greatly enjoyed. Ladell loved the outdoors, mule pullings, his bird dogs, watching wrestling and NASCAR on TV, listening to Jimmy Swaggart preach and sing and reading his Bible. He was motivated by the Room to Room TV Ad as the Covid Pandemic spread and began to read Psalms 91 over and over. Since March, he virtually read the entire Bible and his faith was strengthened and his eternal future secured. A Baptist, he had attended the First Baptist Church of Okolona. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM Monday, August 10, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery on Hwy 41 in Pontotoc County with Rev. Dr. Randy Lewman officiating. Visitation will be from 2 PM-6PM today (Sunday 8/9) at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, which is honored to be serving their friends. Ladell is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Janie Russell of Pontotoc; his daughters, Sandy Ward (Anthony), Kim Jones and LaCasey Russell of Pontotoc; 4 grandchildren, Levi Litten, Bethany Jones, Mitch Ward and Candy Ward; 2 great grandchildren, Allie Ward and Harlee Ward; The sweet soul who helped raise him, Verdi Swan; His sisters, Nina Swan, Patsy Koonce and Dorothy Davis and his brothers, Dan Swan, Tommy Joe Russell, Teddy Neil Russell, Charles Lee Russell; Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his adopted dad, Burl Swan, a son in law, Jackie Jones and a brother, Roger Swan. Pallbearers will be Will Waldo, Dee Atkins, Colton Rogers, Dan Swan, Garry Waldo, Branan Griggs and Mitch Ward. Condolences may be left at hollandfuneraldirectors.com or emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
