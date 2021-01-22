James "Jamie" Edward Russell, 83, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at NMMC- Gilmore in Amory. He was born on October 11, 1937 in Hardeman County, TN to the late Homer R. Russell and Myrtle M. Cox. Jamie graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1955 and began a career with Teknor Apex Co. that would span over 43 years. He was a member of the Aberdeen Country Club and the Brownsville, TN Country Club. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Russell Adams, Amory and his son, Mark Russell (Kelly) of Denham Springs, LA; grandchildren, Chase Russell, Seth Russell, Lorna Russell, Miriam Russell, Oren Russell, Davis Adams and Avery Claire Adams; great grand, Aubrey Russell. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Robert Morgan Russell; siblings, Max, Paul, RC and Roy Russell, Lucy Russell, Gladys Pfaff, Monice Mallory, Helen Moore and Mary Cole. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers may be given to the Amory High School Baseball Booster Club or to the Live Oak Wrestling Booster Club in Denham Springs, LA. Condolences may be shared online at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
