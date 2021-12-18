Leon Lamar Russell passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 71. Leon was born in Pontotoc on February 1, 1950, the son of Lawrence Melton Russell and Martha Corrina Sappington Russell. After his graduation from Algoma High School, Leon proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He then began his career as a UPS driver which lasted 30 years until his retirement. Leon loved being outdoors and spending time with his family, especially the grandkids. Leon lived life to the fullest and showed compassion and love to family and friends alike. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Leon leaves behind three children, Beth Black and her husband, Andy, of Tupelo, Emily Faulkner of Hernando, and Daniel Russell and his wife, Maria, of Montgomery, Alabama; seven grandchildren, DruAnna, Riley, Brodie, Cooper, Ethan, Evan, and Eliza; brother, James Russell and his wife, Lois; sister, Melinda Bray; sister-in-law, Jeannie Russell; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Mary LynnTackett, Jeanette Perkins, and Jean Herndon: and a brother, Lawrence Russell. Visitation for Leon will be 1:30 until service time Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A celebration of his life will follow at 3 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials made to the American Diabetes Association Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
