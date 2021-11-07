Lynda Doris Russell passed away on November 7, 2021. She and her husband Bobby Clay Russell of the Hurricane Community were married 63 years. Lynda was a homemaker and loved her family, gardening and sewing. She showed her love by sending dishes of food, desserts or homemade candy to friends. They have two children Randell Russell and Nevedia Russell Hollingsworth and son in law Bill Hollingsworth. They have 3 grandkids Charissa Pardee, grandson in law James Pardee; Rodney Carpenter, wife Katie Carpenter; and Tasha Russell Turner, husband Shawn Turner. They have 9 great kids Addison and Lillyan Pardee; Natalie, Mindy, Kevin, Oz Carpenter, Kara McCollough; and AJ and Jacie Best. She is preceded in death by her parents Elwood and Gladys Stevens and Clay and Marie Russell. Services will be Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11AM at Union Nazarene Church. Burial will follow in Union Nazarene Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 9, 5-8PM at the church and Wednesday, November 10th, 10AM until service time at the church.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
