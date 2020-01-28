Mr. Paul Ernest "Neg" Russell, 87, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Baptist Hospital in Oxford, Mississippi. He was born in Calhoun County, Mississippi on February 4, 1932 to Ivan Russell and Freda Alexander Russell. Paul was a member of New Liberty Baptist Church. He was an embalmer for at Houston Funeral Home. Paul was in the MS State Guard for 14 years and he retired after serving 20 years in the United States Army where he served in the Vietnam and Korean War. He was a Mason, an active member of the V.F.W, D.A.V. and American Legion. All that knew Paul knew his first love was fishing and the love for his animals, especially "Blackie". Memorial Services with full military honors will be held at New Liberty Baptist Church in New Liberty, Mississippi on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Nick Harris officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge arrangements. Paul Russell is survived by his wife, Annetta Russell of Vardaman; his daughters, Lisa (Marty) Gibson of Corinth, Toni Lawshe of Lexington, and Christie (Wayne) Ray of Lexington; his sister, Pat (Harold) Easley of Houston, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and a host of nieces and nephews. Paul Russell was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, one son, two brothers, and two sisters. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
