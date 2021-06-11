Rita Russell (59) passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was a member of East Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to church, being with her church family, drinking coffee with her friends and eating her donuts. Her most prideful job was being Kennon's Nana. Services are 2 pm Sunday, June 13, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Anthony Copeland officiating. Visitation will be 12-2 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the East Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Rita is survived by her daughter, Amanda Quinn (Ricky Landry) of Unity; her grandson, Kennon Quinn of Unity; her mother, Dorothy Dobbs of Guntown; her special friends, Betty Dillard, Nancy Segar, Brenda Raines and Doug & Louise; 3 brothers and 1 sister. She was preceded in death by her father and her brother. Special thanks to Susan, Shonya, Nicole, Julia and the rest of the staff at Sanctuary Hospice House for their special care for Rita during her four months there. She asked for no tears of sadness, but tears of rejoicing for she is in her Heavenly home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
