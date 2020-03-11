Sandra "Sandy" Russell Ruth, 58, passed away, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was born to Bobby and Kitty Russell on December 29, 1961. She attended Houlka Attendance Center. She worked at furniture factories sewing during her adult life. She later became disabled. She enjoyed spending time with her family and kids. Services will be at 2:00pm Friday, March 13, 2020, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Derrick Finley will officiate. Burial will be in the Williams Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-husband-Jerry Ruth of Houlka; 2 daughters-Mandy Goff (George) of Columbus and Alicia Craig (Daniel) of Panama City, FL; step son-Chad Ruth of Pontotoc; 2 brothers-Sam and Shan Russell of Houlka; and a host of grandchildren; great grandchildren, in laws and cousins. Preceded death by: Parents; grandparents and step son-Brad Ruth. Pallbearers-Bradley Goff, Jordan Chapman, Shan Russell, Boyce Holloway and Matt Ruth. visitation-5-8pm Thursday, March 12, 2020 and 1-2pm Friday, March 13, 2020
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.