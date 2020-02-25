Sandra Kaye Miles Russell, 68, died Monday, February 24, 2020 at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab. She was born on January 28, 1952 in Booneville to Milton "Mutt" Miles and Vivian Virginia Smith Miles. On July 20, 1991, Sandra married Glen Russell in Tupelo. After retiring from AirCap Industries after 25 years of dedicated service as an inspector, Sandra became a caretaker to multiple elders in the community. She loved her family dearly and adored her grandchildren who affectionately called her "GanGan" and "Mamaw". Sandra was a Bingo fanatic, she could always be found at one of her favorite bingo parlors around Tupelo. She enjoyed cooking and tending to her yellow rose garden. She leaves behind her beloved family including her husband of 28 years, Glen Russell of Tupelo; mother, Virginia Nolen of Tupelo; four children, Ronda Osterhout and her husband, Michael of Pontotoc, Donna Johnson and her husband, Kelly of Nettleton, Tony Tackett of Amory and Chris Russell and his wife, Cindy of Pontotoc; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Diane Loden and her husband, Aaron of Fulton, Debbie Wood and her husband, Charles of Nettleton and brother, Milton Miles of Booneville. She is preceded in death by her father, Mutt Miles; step-father, Dale Nolen and brother, Ricky Miles. Visitation will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 12 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Jeff Martin officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
57°
Fair
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: February 25, 2020 @ 5:52 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.