Sara Rosalyn Bartlett Russell was born on April 23, 1936 in Ripley, MS. to John Samuel and Mary Jefferies Bartlett. Sara was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She attended Ripley High School. She married David Lee Russell on August 8, 1954 in Desoto, MS. After her marriage, she lived in several locations throughout the country as David was in the United States Navy. Her favorite place to live was anywhere close to the beach or mountains. She was sealed for Time and Eternity in the St. George Utah Temple on June 24, 1967 while living in Fallon, NV. Sara loved to travel, she traveled to Hawaii, Jamaica, Greece and all over the United States. She loved and had extensive knowledge of family history. Many trips involved visiting cemeteries. After her husband David's military service they retired in Memphis, TN to be closer to family and soon moved to Olive Branch, MS. Sara was employed with Kroger for over 25 years. She loved her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She attended as many of their birthdays and functions as she could. She enjoyed sewing and working in the yard. She loved flowers and gardening. She loved cooking for large groups of friends and family during holidays or special occasions, especially for the missionaries. Sara was preceded in death by her husband David Lee Russell in 1989 and both parents. Sara is survived by her two children Marie Russell Johnson (Bob) of Huntsville, AL and David Marcus Russell of Olive Branch, MS. She is also survived by a sister Mary Louise Simpson of Ripley, MS and a brother James Terry Bartlett (Leona) of Tupelo, MS as well as 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Sara will be greatly missed but leaves a legacy of faith and family. Sara was a daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, Nana and a great grandmother. She will be greatly missed. Sara went to her heavenly home and was greeted we are sure by those whom she loved and lost on November 12, 2020. Her Graveside Service was held Saturday, November 14, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at the Tippah Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. , Ripley, Mississippi www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
