Sherrie Russell, 62, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church where she attended for many years. She was a factory worker and homemaker. She loved going to the car races, playing on the computer, going to ballgames, and fishing(as long as they were biting). Sherrie loved to cook, and was great at it, loved the outdoors, and most of all loved her pet, Ginger. Sherrie is survived by her brother, Louis Leach of Nixa, MO; her children, Christina Kuykendall(Oracio) of Forest, MS, Scotty Edington(Selena) of Marietta, MS, and Stephan Edington(Ashley) of Pontotoc, MS; 11 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Mavis Leach and her sisters, Janis Leach and Donna Kay Dillard. Services will be Monday, September 27, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Brian Thrasher officiating. Burial will follow in New Harmony Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Sunday, September 26th 5-8PM at the funeral home and Monday, September 27th 1PM until service time of 2PM at the funeral home.
