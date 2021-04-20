Teresa Renee Russell, age 56, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021. She was born October 9, 1964 in Loriet, France to Wilburn Junior and Jonnie Mae Baswell while her father was stationed there in the military. Teresa loved people to the fullest and did for others even when she had little herself. Her life was a living example of an overcomer and she was a fighter in every aspect of life. Teresa held several professions over her 56 years but the one title couldn't dare define her. She truly could do anything she set her mind to and did. Teresa loved her children, grandchildren, family, and extended family to the fullest and never met a stranger. Teresa is survived by her husband James Russell, daughter and husband Olivia and Jason Barber, son and wife Wilburn and Ashley Ables, daughter and husband Crystal and Charles Bueti, step-daughters Kelly Logan and Kristina Potter; her siblings Brenda Smith, Lewis Baswell, Susan Thomason, Sammy Baswell and Georgette Mabry; grandchildren Madeline Johnson, Mckayla Barber, Christian Tressler, Jayden Ables, Josalyn Tressler, Lillian Johnson, Arianna Tressler, JJ. Barber, Jaylee Ables, Madison Ables, Marissa Ables; plus many nephews and nieces all of which she loved and touched deeply. Please join us celebrating her life Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home, 5257 Raymond Ave, Tupelo, MS 38801. Visitation will be at 12:00 PM and Funeral at 1:00 PM in the chapel with Bro. Jimmy Henry officiating. Graveside will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
