Tommy Joe Russell, 72, died Sunday, April 18, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was one of the six children of Hershel Russell and Anna Lois Morphis Russell; he was born on October 25, 1948 in Lee County, Mississippi. After a successful career in manufacturing, he devoted a lot of time to his hobbies: pony pulling, horseback riding, and wagon riding. Tommy Joe was a jovial man who always was cracking jokes with others. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his daughter, Tommie Russell of Pontotoc; two grandchildren, Joshua Daigre and his wife, Brittany of Sulligent, Alabama, and Caleb Starnes of New Albany; one great-grandson, James Daigre with another great-grandson on the way, Landen Daigre; sisters, Patsy Kooncs (Robbie), and Dorothy Davis; two brothers, Teddy Neal Russell (Bobby Ann), and Charles Lee Russell (April). Tommy Joe is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ladell Russell. Visitation will be 5 until 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021 and will continue at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Lee Memorial Park with his best friends, Bob Albert officiating. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Joshua Daigre, Caleb Starnes, Bob Albert, Tommie Russell, Mac Evans, and Bradin Neal. Honorary pallbearers will be James Daigre and Landen Daigre. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
