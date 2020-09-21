CORINTH, MS -- Troy Lee Russell, 88, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Mississippi Care Center in Corinth, MS. Services will be on September 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Gentry's Chapel Cemetery, Middleton, TN. Visitation will be on 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home.

