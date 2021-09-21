Vicky Ann Yeager Russell, 61, laid down her badge and met her Creator at 3:20 AM on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from the NMMC in Tupelo after a 3 week struggle with meningitis. Vicky, a caring and compassionate soul who often put others above self, was 61 years old. Born on May 20, 1960 to the late Raymond Yeager and Donna Gaines Yeager, who survives, she lived all her life in the Saltillo area. An avid Ole Miss fan, Vicky was Baptist by faith. She attended Saltillo Schools and ran the B-Quick in Saltillo for many years where she endeared herself to countless friends. She worked 13 years at Hunter Sadler Mfg. before finding her calling in life as a law enforcement officer. Vicky first worked for Lee Co. Sheriff Harold Ray Presley and, after his death, Sheriff Larry Presley. Almost 15 years ago, she joined the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department. At the time of her unexpected death, she had risen to the rank of Major and served as the Jail Administrator. She was beloved by co-workers and the public. She could be tough and independent but had a large heart and always rooted for the underdog-never meeting a stranger! Her "fun" personality was always evident and she could master most any challenge presented to her. Sheriff Chris Dickinson praised her for her devotion to all the citizens of Itawamba County and throughout our area. When not working, to which her commitment was complete and diligent, she loved nothing more than spending time with her 4 grandchildren. She always had time for her Mother and spent many Saturdays shopping with her-mostly buying for the grand's!! A service, with law enforcement honors, will be held at 2 PM Today, Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jeff Smith officiating. Sheriff Chris Dickinson will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in Saltillo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 PM-8PM (Tue.) and from Noon-service time on Wednesday-all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel. The service may be viewed at 2 PM Wednesday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be archived thereafter. Vicky is survived by her only daughter, Jessica Donnell Russell Townsend and husband, Richard of Guntown; Mamaw's 4 grandchildren, Carson, Maisy and twins; Delaney and Dylan; her Mother, Donna Yeager of Saltillo; her sister, Patty Sanders and husband, Craig of Saltillo; his brother, Ricky Yeager; 3 nieces, Susie Page, Donna Waldon and Emily Trulove and 3 nephews, Andrew Sanders, Austin Sanders and Tyler Russell; a host of friends and law enforcement colleagues from around the State. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Yeager. Pallbearers will be Richard Townsend, Ricky Yeager, Craig Sanders, Skip Johnson, Malcolm Driskell, and Sheriff Chris Dickinson. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Itawamba Co. Sheriff's Department, all law enforcement personnel and Austin and Andrew Sanders. Memorials may be made to the Vicky Russell Foundation for Hope. This foundation will support area law enforcement with personal needs such as scholarships, medical costs and other concerns-all in memory and appreciation for Vicky's countless contributions during her lifetime. Checks should be made to the Create Foundation, P. O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS. 38802 and labeled Vicky Russell Foundation. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
