Wylie (Pistol) Russell, Jr., best known as the "Water Man" and lifelong resident of Pontotoc, MS, died on June 17, 2021, at the age of 87, at his home in Algoma. Pistol is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Julie Rosado, Tammy Montgomery (Steve), Bill Russell (Cathy), Jamie Wilson (Kim), and Josh Ritchie (Stephanie); grandchildren, Luis Rosado (Delanie), Lauren Langston (Jacob), Stephen Montgomery, Shannon Montgomery, Kyle Russell, Kayla Russell, Gabe Wilson (Madison), Hayes Wilson, Joshua Davis Ritchie, Emma Ritchie, Mae Ritchie, and Ava Ritchie; two great grandchildren; siblings, Mike Russell (Nancy), Deloris Buskirk (Curtis), and Loretta Gafford; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wylie and Clemence Russell; sisters, Katherine Allen, Kay Pena', Charlotte Ann Graham, Norma Powell, and Ann Cates; brother, Louis (Sparky) Russell; mother of his children, Linda Russell Dougherty. Pistol was born in Pontotoc, October 10,1933, to Wylie and Clemence Russell. He took over maintenance of East Pontotoc Water Association shortly after it was built in 1968. He maintained Algoma, Troy, Randolph, Oak Hill, Primrose, and Toccopola Water Systems at various times throughout the years, eventually retiring in March of 2010. In July of 2011, Pistol was recognized as a finalist for Water Supply Operator of the Year by Mississippi Water and Pollution Control Operators Association. Pistol loved spending time with his large family, going to ball games, and playing practical jokes on his friends. He was a member of the Pontotoc County Foxhunters Association and enjoyed many years of field trialing and running dogs. He was an avid member of the Algoma Store round table for many years. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 on Friday, June 18th, and 10:00-11:00 on Saturday, June 19th at Browning Funeral Home. The funeral service will be immediately following visitation on Saturday. Phyllis McGregor and Bill Rutledge will officiate the service. Burial will be at West Heights Cemetery. Pallbearers are Luis Rosado, Stephen Montgomery, Kyle Russell, Gabe Wilson, Hayes Wilson, Joshua Ritchie, Larkin Gillespie, and Steve Montgomery. Honorary pallbearers include Randy Ray, Greg Vaughn, Ted McVay, Jerry Coleman, Lane Gillespie, Randy Roberts, Frankie Patterson, Scott Foster, Ritchey Crew, Johnny Crawford, Kevin Rodgers, Clyde Tackett, Tim Roberts, and Scotty Pennington.
